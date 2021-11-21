Billy Whitehead

WHITEHEAD, Billy Joe
89, born November 15, 1932, passed away peacefully October 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, in San Diego, California.
Bill served in the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents, A.F and Mable Whitehead; sister, Alice Faye Wilson and daughter, Regina Olson; mother to Justin and Janelle Olson.
Survived by daughters, Julia Whitehead and Renee (John) Buchhauser; four grandchildren, Clint, Billy, Johnny, Elliott; daughter, Melody Mihesuah; daughters Lauren and Aston and niece, Nedra Wilson and nephew, Carl Wayne Wilson.
We love you PaPa, You will be greatly missed.
