BLACKBURN, Mona L. Mouton
was the first child of three, born to the late Alcide and Laura Mouton. She began her sunrise in Beaumont Texas, on June 4, 1940 and her sunset was on March 23, 2019. Mona married Warren Blackburn in the late 60's and from that union she had one child, Warren Todd Blackburn, who was the light of her life and by her side and dedicated to her until the very end. Mona leaves a host of friends and family members to mourn and miss her presence. There will be a Celebration of Life for Mona Blackburn at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.