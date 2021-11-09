 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blase Furfaro

Blase Furfaro

  • Updated

FURFARO, Blase Joseph "Joe"

84 of Tucson, passed away on November 4, 2021. Born on July 4, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his surviving children, Catherine Goodman, Michael Furfaro, Anne Marie Stutz, (predeceased by son, Mark Furfaro); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and all his extended family and friends.

An electrical engineer, ham radio operator, and classic auto lover, Blase will be remembered for his love of God, energetic personality, sense of humor and independent spirit. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News