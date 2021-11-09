Blase Furfaro

FURFARO, Blase Joseph "Joe"
84 of Tucson, passed away on November 4, 2021. Born on July 4, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his surviving children, Catherine Goodman, Michael Furfaro, Anne Marie Stutz, (predeceased by son, Mark Furfaro); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and all his extended family and friends.
An electrical engineer, ham radio operator, and classic auto lover, Blase will be remembered for his love of God, energetic personality, sense of humor and independent spirit. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.