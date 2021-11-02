 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Helming

Bob Helming

In Loving Memory of

HELMING, Bob Hager

1936 - 2021

With loads of love in our hearts we remember you, living an unassuming life with kindness, quiet integrity and dry wit. We think of you when we see migrating birds, and remember your joy outside in nature, hiking, traveling the world, and laughing with friends and family. We remember your love of games: tennis, pool, bocce, and bridge. You led a life of motion, including the last forty-two years with your (hiking) boots on in Tucson, Arizona where you passed away peacefully on September 16th. Thinking of you every day: your wife Carol, sister Connie, children Bruce, Brian and Heather, and grandchildren. We thank Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary for hosting his full obituary.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

During the pandemic, women spent a lot of time changing their hairstyles

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News