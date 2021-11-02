Bob Helming

With loads of love in our hearts we remember you, living an unassuming life with kindness, quiet integrity and dry wit. We think of you when we see migrating birds, and remember your joy outside in nature, hiking, traveling the world, and laughing with friends and family. We remember your love of games: tennis, pool, bocce, and bridge. You led a life of motion, including the last forty-two years with your (hiking) boots on in Tucson, Arizona where you passed away peacefully on September 16th. Thinking of you every day: your wife Carol, sister Connie, children Bruce, Brian and Heather, and grandchildren. We thank Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary for hosting his full obituary.