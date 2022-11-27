Bob Huebner

John Robert Huebner, native Tucsonan born at the Stork's Nest in Tucson, Az to Helen (Holoway) Huebner and Byron Fitzgerald Huebner May 30, 1938, and passed away peacefully September 21, 2022. He was a member of the Elk's lodge #385 and a member at Rolling Hills men's golf club. He holds many sprint car racing championships in Arizona, New Mexico and California. He is predeceased by his parents, sister and brother. He is survived by wife of 55 years (Mary) children Judy, Scott Tutalo, John and Jeff Huebner, seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A very special thank-you to Cheryll, Bonnie and the nurses and doctors at Casa De La Luz. A celebration of life will take place on December 3rd from 2-4 pm at Crown Concepts in Tucson 3930 W. Costco Dr., Tucson, AZ. Please bring any memorabilia you would like to share.