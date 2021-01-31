Bobbie Jo Falk

FALK, Bobbie Jo Vest
August 8, 1940 - January 23, 2021
On Saturday, January 23, 2021, Bobbie Jo Vest Falk, the loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, passed peacefully, surrounded by family.
Bobbie Jo was born to Bessie Taylor Vest and Robert McAdoo Vest in Tucson, Arizona, and spent her early years in Arizona. A member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, she was a member and past worthy advisor of the Templar No. 27 of the Order of the Rainbow Girls. She attended University Heights Elementary School, Roskruge Junior High School and graduated from Tucson High School where she was a Songleader. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and a Rotary Scholarship winner. In 1960, she married James H. Falk, her high school love and they had three children, Jim, John and Kathryn.
She later moved with her family to McLean, Virginia and then Great Falls, Virginia, where she spent most of her life. She worked on the staff of Congressman John J. Rhodes, of Arizona, then Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and later former Congressman William Minshall of Ohio. Bobbie Jo helped establish, manage and operate the Falk Law Firm in Washington, D.C. for more than two decades that included her husband and sons as well as others. She enjoyed 40 years at her family farm in Cornwell Farm in Great Falls, Virginia, where she enjoyed her flower gardens and helping to manage a successful family thoroughbred breeding and horse racing operation.
Bobbie Jo very proudly celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary and her 50th year as a member of the Junior League of Washington last year. Bobbie Jo was a pillar of the community, deeply committed to her faith with had an enormous desire to help others. Bobbie Jo will be remembered by countless people across her native Arizona and Virginia for her smiling eyes, her generosity of spirit, her kindness and her grace.
She is survived by her husband, James H. Falk, Sr.; her son, John M. Falk and her daughter, Kathryn Falk Brandus, along with her grandchildren whom she deeply cherished, Jack M. Falk of San Francisco, CA, Olivia G. Falk of Baton Rouge, LA, Grayson T. Falk of Vero Beach, FL, and Julia T. Brandus, of Reston, VA, along with her son-in-law, Paul Brandus and a sister, Mary Bowen in Trinity Center, California, and her family. Her eldest son, James H. Falk, Jr. preceded her in passing.
A private family service will be held to honor her, and she will be laid to rest at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 127, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, Virginia 20184 and at https://trinityupperville.org/give