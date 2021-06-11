Bobbie Vandegriff

Bobbie passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21, 2021. She is survived her husband, Don; daughter, Cathy and granddaughter, Lauren and grandson-in-law, Will. She is also survived by sister, Nancy and close cousins, Terry, Lynn and Linda. She was born in Los Angeles on December 8, 1942 and attended public schools in LA County before going to La Verne College today University of La Verne. She received a BA in Education in 1964 and an MA in Teaching Science in 1976. From college she went into teaching Physical Education for 17 years and then became a Financial Planner specializing in annuities. After 14 years of her annuity business she moved to Tucson and retired from the "corporate" world to pursue her true passions. During last 27 years she was a champion for social justice, equality for all genders and stewardship of the environment. When remembering Bobbie family and friends say she was a special angel that was always positive, cheerful and shined light into our lives. In lieu of flowers feel free to donate, in her name, to charities and organizations that support her passions. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at La Mariposa Resort in Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.