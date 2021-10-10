Bobby Gillette

passed away September 15, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Born June 17, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, he was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Gillette. A Tucson resident for over 50 years, he owned and operated several transmission repair shops as well as owning and operating a trucking company and truck brokerage. An avid golfer, he was a member of Tucson Metro Golf Club for 30 years. After retiring, he occupied his time restoring vehicles from the late 50's and early 60's. Bob shared the last 29 years of life with his wife, Phyllis Christenson. He is also survived by brothers, Bill and Terry of Wichita and sisters, Bonnie Westcoat of Wichita and Darlene Brownlee of Athens, Texas; his daughter, Stephanie (Gabriel) Ruesch and grandchildren, Jolinda (Artan) Bela and Daniel Hundt.There will be a celebration of his life in the near future. Final arrangements are pending.