BOEHM, Mary Ann
70, entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2019. Though she had multiple challenges, Mary Ann was patient and accepting. Born May 23, 1948, the Boehm family moved to Tucson from Glencoe, MN in 1956. She graduated Salpointe Catholic High School in 1966. In her desire to help others, Mary Ann became a surgical nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital where she worked for many years. Although she was never a mother, she was a loving and devoted aunt to her niece, Kathi, and her nephew, Joe, and their families. She is preceeded in death by her parents and her brother. Mary Ann was a dedicated lifelong Catholic and became a 3rd order Carmelite. She was also a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. A Rosary will be said on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 1800 S. Kolb Road. In keeping with Mary Ann's love for sweets, a dessert reception will follow the mass. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.