BOGNANNO-RAUCH, Mary Sue Oak
41, of Naperville, IL left us suddenly on December 6, 2018 after complications from a stroke, in Tucson, Arizona. Mary was born in Seoul, Korea, she was adopted at the age of two by Margaret and Mario Bognanno, while they were living in Seoul with their children. Always loving, Mary brought such joy to our family. A sweet and gentle person, Mary shared a pure and giving spirit all her life. She loved family gatherings, spending time in sunny places, and rooting for the Minnesota Vikings. She did not like coconut and never uttered a bad word about anyone. Growing up in Edina, Minnesota, Mary attended Our Lady of Grace Primary School and she graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret Catholic High School. She attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa for two years and then transferred to the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois where she studied business, earning a BA degree. As a self-sufficient two year old, Mary could peel a tangerine by herself. She was her Mom and Dad's pride and joy, she could ride a two-wheel bicycle by five, she enjoyed playing softball, spending time with her nieces, nephews and step-daughters, traveling, eating out, and going to comedy clubs and sporting events with her husband, Matt. Mary had a ten-year career in mortgage banking and also worked with special needs children in the Naperville School District. While in Tucson, Mary, along with her mother, volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. Mary is survived by her husband, Matthew Rauch; stepdaughters, Danielle and Emily Rauch; parents, Margaret and Mario Bognanno; siblings, Angela Graefenhain (Fred), Michael Bognanno (Lindsay), Nicholas Bognanno (Zulee) and Jessica Ranquist (Ed); 17 nieces and nephews and many loving relatives and dear friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mary's uncle, Msgr. Frank Bognanno, will celebrate the Mass. If you would like to make a donation in Mary's memory, please send it to: The Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona, 2155 E. Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85719. The families of Mary Sue Oak Bognanno-Rauch would like to thank the ICU staff at Northwest Medical Center, Tucson, Arizona, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and our family and friends for their love and support. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.