BOLITHO, Barton W.
60, of Tucson, passed away December 2, 2018 at Banner University Medical Center. Bart was born September 25, 1958 at Harper, Kansas, to Robert N. and Marilyn J. (Johnson) Bolitho. He attended elementary school in Hoisington, Kansas and high school in Emporia, Kansas. Following graduation from Blue Valley High School, he studied at the University of Kansas. Bart was an executive chef who worked in Tucson-area restaurants and entertainment facilities for 30 years. He was also a volunteer chef who helped feed homeless citizens at Southside Presbyterian Church. He was passionate about preparing and serving the highest quality food for those in need. He always made certain no one left hungry. He is survived by a son, Robert, of Tucson and two brothers, Mason Bolitho, Tempe, Arizona, and Thomas Bolitho, Ada, Oklahoma. He will be interred at Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, Arizona. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.