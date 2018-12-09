BOND, Jill Suzanne
53, was called to heaven after a courageous battle with ALS, on December 4, 2018, at her home in Tucson, in the loving arms of her family. Preceded by son, Jason Phanco. Survived by husband, Mitch; parents, Jim and Jan Roodman; children, Jamie, Kaesyn, Ziah, Jasovn, Eric, Adrianne (Chris) Gutierrez and Wyatt (Laura) Bond; grandchildren, Dominic, Druw, Eric, Liliana, Mason, Abbie, Radley, Soie and Macauley; nieces, Meagan and Julie and her beloved family and friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of Jill Suzanne Bond. Visitation: Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Angel Valley Funeral Home. Memorial Service: Friday, December 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Reception: Bond residence, 1630 N. Saddleback Lane, Tucson, AZ 85745. In lieu of flowers, please make donations ALS Foundation-Tucson Chapter. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.