Bonnie Dhruv

Bonnie Dhruv

  • Updated

DHRUV, Bonnie (Strang)

passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Bonnie was born and raised in Harvard, Illinois and moved to Tucson in 1996. She was an amazing mother, incredible baker, and an independent woman who loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors. She is survived by her two sons and their families: Eric and Suzanne Dhruv, Mark, Krista, Aylah and Soren Dhruv, and her two sisters, Jean and Lillian. A Memorial Service for Bonnie will take place at Mission Garden on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News