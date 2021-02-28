Bonnie Fawcett

FAWCETT, Bonnie B.

Caring mother, grammy, wife, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully February 12, 2021 at the age of 75.

Born February 18, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to parents, Max D. and Mary Les Bartley; she was the oldest of five siblings. After graduating from Broad Ripple H.S., she headed west to the Univ. of Arizona. She earned her BA and MA in Elementary Education; teaching for 32 years, mostly at Elvira Elementary in Tucson. She was a passionate educator; her greatest joy was watching children learn how to read.

Bonnie took great joy in all that life had to offer. One of her greatest thrills was spending time with her extensive family. She enjoyed entertaining, dancing, traveling, and luncheons with the "Elvira Oldies." Her favorites included anything colored red, a hot cup of black coffee, scarves, and the 4th of July. She will be remembered for her positivity, resilience, and hand-written letters.

Preceded in death by her husband, Rex Fawcett. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Shipley (Lesley), Steve Shipley (Andrea); her grandchildren, Peyton and Parker; her siblings, Beth Roettger, Kathy Hotchkiss, Peggy Johnson and Bruce Bartley. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.