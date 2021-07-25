Bonnie Jokipii

JOKIPII, Bonnie Jeanne

was born on December 9, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA. Bonnie passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021 at her home in Tucson, AZ.

Bonnie earned a B.A. in French Literature at Occidental College and an M.A. in French at the University of Chicago. She was a teacher before becoming a successful independent real estate professional, managing two duplexes in Tucson, AZ. and two beach houses in San Diego, CA. She was an extremely hard-working and intelligent woman who had a myriad of passions and interests.

Bonnie was also a loving and devoted mother, wife, and friend. Her generosity will be remembered by many. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Jack R. Jokipii; sons, Eron A. Jokipii and Kevin A. Jokipii. Her first son, Galen A. Jokipii, passed away in 2016. Graveside Service at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.