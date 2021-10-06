Bonnie Koch

 Skip to main content
KOCH, Bonnie (Humphrey)

Born February 25, 1953 in Tucson, AZ, returned to the Lord September 26, 2021, after a struggle with cancer.

Survived by her three boys, Michael (Amber) Krakowian, Aaron Krakowian and Stephen (Yvette) Krakowian; grandchildren, Melody Shutterly, Corbyn, Guinnie and Hunter Krakowian.

Bonnie graduated from Rincon High School and Northern Arizona University. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years including Sunday school; mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. Services to be held at Calvary Chapel East Campus at Camino Seco and Speedway on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Friends of Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85750.

Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

