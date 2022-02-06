Bonnie Mikelson of Tucson passed away on December 29, 2021. Bonnie, born in Anoka Minnesota in 1924 was 97. In 1947 she married Nordin Mikelson (Mike) with whom she celebrated 70 years together. It was always "Bonnie and Mike," always together. On their honeymoon they loaded up the "Old Packard" and headed out to Yellowstone National Park. After several weeks of travels when on the way home, they had to stop at friends to borrow gas money to make it the rest of the way to Minneapolis. This enjoyment of travel and exploring continued throughout their lives together. Mike, a former Marine, joined the Air Force in 1950 and for the two of them moving from base to base every year or two was an exciting adventure and also for the whole family, which now included two kids and a dog. Bonnie worked for Romney Produce and the Tucson Public Schools and after retiring the two traveled the country in their RV exploring and visiting friends and relatives and with Mike golfing and Bonnie doing her many arts and crafts. Bonnie is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Good-by to all her friends and workers at Fellowship Square and thanks for all the help and kindness from everyone at Peppi's House. She will join Mike once again as she is interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana.