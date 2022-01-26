Bonnie Pierce

90, passed on Sunday January 23, 2022. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Clint Martin Pierce. Also predeceased by her sister, Lavon Minister. She is survived by her sister, Earlene Warden, and children, DeAnna (Stephen), Donald, Jim, Tony, Steve (Kat); grandchildren, great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews. Bonnie loved life and loved everyone she met. She was well known for her beautiful smile, her long hugs and beautiful blue eyes. She was a caretaker of many people. Very active in Catholic church: past president Ladies Guild, choir, cards w/Golden Ages, Eucharist minister and member of Magnificat. Traveled to Fatima and Medugorje. While working at the UofA student health she obtained an LPN degree at 50. Viewing is on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral. Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. is Rosary at Our Mother of Sorrows followed at 10:30 a.m. with service. Immediately following to Our Lady of the Desert for the burial. Luncheon will be served back at OMOS afterwards. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.