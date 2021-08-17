Bonnie Polis

In Loving Memory of

POLIS, Bonnie Gail Shenkarow

October 13, 1944 - August 17, 1996

OUR DEAREST BONNIE

These past twenty-five years without you in our lives has left a giant hole in our broken hearts. Your life was our blessing, and the memories we have are our treasure.

You will always be loved beyond words, and we miss you beyond measure. Your children and grandchildren continue to thrive and succeed, and how tragic that you were denied the opportunity to share in their lives.

You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. We will always cherish our short time together, and our loving memories will endure forever.

Your loving family, Jerry, Lindsay, and Kevin