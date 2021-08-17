 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonnie Polis

Bonnie Polis

In Loving Memory of

POLIS, Bonnie Gail Shenkarow

October 13, 1944 - August 17, 1996

OUR DEAREST BONNIE

These past twenty-five years without you in our lives has left a giant hole in our broken hearts. Your life was our blessing, and the memories we have are our treasure.

You will always be loved beyond words, and we miss you beyond measure. Your children and grandchildren continue to thrive and succeed, and how tragic that you were denied the opportunity to share in their lives.

You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. We will always cherish our short time together, and our loving memories will endure forever.

Your loving family, Jerry, Lindsay, and Kevin

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans working remotely want to start working abroad

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News