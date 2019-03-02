BOOSTED, Austin D.
age 93, of Tucson, Arizona and formally of Warrenville, Illinois, went to that great trail in the sky on February 17, 2019. He was born April 25, 1925 to Austin Boosted Sr. and Kathryn in Chesterton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Russell and sister, Jean Keller. Married in November 1949, he is survived by his wife, Martha; sons, David (Catherine) and Jeff (Darlene); granddaughters, Ca Sandra Boosted and Jennifer (Mike) Corcoran; great-grandchildren, Cory Drummond, Caroline and Natalie Corcoran and many beloved nieces and nephews. With his horse, Captain, he was active in Pima County Sheriff's Posse Search and Rescue. Memorial Service to be held in Illinois.