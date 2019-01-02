BORNS, Dolores (Dee Dee) 10/27/1960 - 11/26/2018
An obit for my wife Dee Dee, you left us early that November morning going peacefully to the Lords side to help St. Francis and St. Jude with those things close to your heart. Now reunited with Mom and Dad and Stewart too. Dee Dee fought her small cell lung cancer to the end never giving in one bit always up beat through it all. Dee Dee you will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. I will forever miss you, that smile and sense of humor most, I Love you Dee Dee forever. Dee Dee is survived by husband Fred; brothers, Mitchell and Tony Reid; sisters, DeAnna Reid and Theresa Nunes and seven four legged kids and countless in-laws. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at her home at 6725 S. Burcham Ave Tucson, AZ 85756. Come be happy with us all. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to St. Judes or The Humane Society. Arrangements by BRINGS' BROADWAY CHAPEL.