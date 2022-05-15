Boss Lewers

Lewers, Boss

Boss Clark Lewers went home to be with the Lord at the age of 91 on April 30, 2022, in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Memphis, TN to Guy and Nell Lewers. The Lewers family moved to Tucson in the 1930s and Boss spent his early years at Sunset Dairy where his father worked and he explored the desert with his younger brother Billy.

Boss attended Laguna Elementary and Amphi High School, then moved back to Barr, Mississippi to work on the family farm with his grandfather, "Pap," where he finished high school in 1948 and met his future wife, Dimple. They married shortly after graduating high school and moved back to Tucson in 1953. Boss worked for the Teamsters Union as a truck driver and dock foreman. Boss then started his own business installing carpet for AAA Mobile Homes until he retired in 1993.

Boss was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and throughout his life taught bible studies for people of all ages and walks of life. He was an artist at heart and found inspiration in the southwest for his paintings. His gentle demeanor and great sense of humor will be forever missed by all.

Boss is survived by his brother Billy, son Darryl, daughter Pam, grandchildren Jodie, Jason, Andrew, and Alea, great grandchildren Norah, Leila, and Benjamin.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2pm at Mission Park Baptist Church, 2101 W Ajo Way #5610, Tucson, AZ 85713. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Saavi Services for the Blind or the American Diabetes Association. Boss's ashes will be spread between Tucson, AZ and Thyatira, MS. Cremation services provided by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.

