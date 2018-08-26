BOWDON, Brent Carl (1961 - 2018)
Brent Bowdon of Patagonia, Arizona died on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona at 56 years old. Hard-working and loyal to his family and friends, he spent most of his life in southern Arizona, after service in the U.S. Navy took him around the world. He lived with his family near Patagonia and spent time in the Lake Havasu area for fun. Brent was born in 1961 to Carl and Lynne (Coffee) Bowdon in Flagstaff, Arizona then moved with his family to southern Arizona as a boy. He graduated from Patagonia Union High School in 1980, after being active in sports, music, shop and 4-H. His senior year he joined the U.S. Navy and started his Navy career in Long Beach, California, where he was a member of the drum corps before shipping out to work, including serving on the USS Berkeley (DDG-15). Business, family, friendships and community interests were the cornerstones of his life. He owned and ran many successful businesses in Santa Cruz County. Beyond work, he was a fire captain and 33-year veteran of the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department and supported fundraisers including the Annual Fire Department Steak Fry & Auction (where he kept the group entertained with his wit and humor, as an auctioneer), the Patagonia Fourth of July parade (which features many interesting firetrucks collected, restored or built by Brent and his friends), and also the Patagonia Fourth of July fireworks which he orchestrated for many years. Additionally, he was the president of the Patagonia Regional Business Coalition (PRBC), a founding member of the Patagonia Ts&As Car Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Nogales, Arizona. Survived by his parents, Carl and Carrie Bowdon of Patagonia, Lynne and Ken Sowles of Tucson; his wife, Denise Bowdon; children, Delilah, Madison and Michael; sister and brother-in-law, Rani and Scott Jele; cousins, Bruce VanDerslice and Nola Harr, extended family, plus many close friends and colleagues in Santa Cruz county, he will be missed. All friends and family are welcome to attend his Memorial Service, which will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the PUHS Football Field in Patagonia, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brent C. Bowdon Memorial Scholarship Fund at the National Bank of Arizona in Sonoita.