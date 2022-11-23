Boyce Robert "Bob" Boden passed away on October 16, 2022, at Casa De Luz. Bob was born in San Francisco, California on March 26, 1931. At 18 years old he joined the United States Air Force. While home on leave, a mutual friend introduced Bob to Dorine King. They were married in Nevada on August 17, 1951. Bob spent most of his life in Southern California where he raised three children, Richard (deceased), Randy and Teresa. Bob was trained as an Aircraft and Engines Mechanic. After leaving the Air Force in November 1952, he began his career at Hughes Aircraft in Southern California, then T.R.W, Inc. and Garrett AiResearch. Bob transferred to Tucson, Arizona in 1987. Garrett merged with Allied Signal and then Honeywell. After 43 years in the aerospace industry, Bob retired in 1995. After retiring, he and his friend Jeff Stetson dabbled in "go carts". Anything mechanical was right up his alley. Bob was preceded in death by his son Richard Boden. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Dorine Boden, his son Randy Boden, his daughter Teresa Boden and grandchildren Boyce Boden, Gail Boden, Taylor Shelby, Jenae Shelby and Kennedy Shelby. He will be missed by his many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana.