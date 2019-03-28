BRACAMONTE, Armando A.
62, born in Douglas, AZ, lived in Tucson. A retired MGySgt in the U.S. Marine Corps of 22 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Yolanda; sons, Joshua and Noah; two grandchildren, his mother, three brothers and two sisters. His presence in all our lives will be deeply missed. We are grateful for everything he meant to us. Services are at Our Mother of Sorrows on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral to follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Semper Fi! Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.