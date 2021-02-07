Bradley Lewis

LEWIS, Bradley Alexander
19, died unexpectedly on January 20, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born on January 4, 2002, in Roanoka, VA, the son of Bradley M. Lewis and Anna (Anita)(Stricklen) Lewis. Bradley Alexander attended Immaculate Heart Academy and graduated with a GED in March of 2019. He enlisted in the Army in September 2019.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Chad A. Giles; stepsister and brother, Kaitlin and Riley; grandparents, Ralph and Helen Stricklen of Tucson, Preston and Diane Lewis of Ballston Spa, NY and Jerlene Jones of Marco Island, FL., in addition to a number of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Those wishing to remember Bradley Alexander in a special way may make gifts to The Humane Society or to Immaculate Heart Academy both in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.