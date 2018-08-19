BRADLEY, William
died quietly in his home on August 6, 2018. He lived most of his 95 years in Tucson, and 71 of those years with his beloved and recently departed wife Emily. His five siblings all predeceased him. He is survived by one daughter, Gail; as well as in-laws, nephews and nieces in both the US and Germany. He will be missed by numerous friends as well. He graduated from Tucson High School, and served in three branches of the military: the US Army, the US Navy (where he served with distinction in the Pacific during WWII) and retired from the Arizona Air National Guard. He was a draftsman and aircraft mechanic, built all four of the family homes and two private homebuilt aircraft, and had a substantial collection of Harley Davidson motorcycles during his lifetime. A humble man of unassuming demeanor, he spent hours in his shops where he would design and build almost anything, including unique tools which enabled him to keep active even into his nineties. Forever curious, he was a self-educated historian with a keen memory for details, and charmed his companions with a dry wit delivered with a twinkle in his eye. He and his wife were grateful to have traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, and to have lived life on their own terms. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY, CEMETERY AND CREMATORY.