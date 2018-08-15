BRADY, Maureen F.
age 62, of Tucson, Arizona and Anchorage, Alaska passed away peacefully in her home in Pinetop, Arizona on Monday, August 6, 2018. She was born on April 4, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona. Maureen's passion for caring for others lead her into a nursing career that started in 1984 when she received her Registered Nursing degree and began work at St Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Four years later her sense of adventure and love of fishing brought her to Anchorage, Alaska where she continued her career for the next 25 years at Providence Medical Center. Maureen loved entertaining family and friends, bringing people together with good food, great conversation and always the best music. She loved playing with her dogs, gardening, traveling and shopping. Maureen is preceded in death by her parents James E. Jr. and Mary Roberta Brady; sister, Shannon Brady and brother, Michael Brady. She leaves behind stepmother, Patricia Brady of Tucson; sister, Molly Brady of Anchorage; brother, Patrick, wife Janice and daughter, Tatiana of Newcastle, CA; brother, James Brady of Arvada, CO; and brother, Timothy Brady and Fiancé, Mickey Kent of Catalina, AZ; and many cousins and friends around the country. Information regarding a Memorial and Celebration of Life in Tucson, Arizona and Anchorage, Alaska will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.