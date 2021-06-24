Brandi Fenton

In Loving Memory of

FENTON, Brandi (Boo-Boo)

June 24, 1989 - March 22, 2003

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL

Wow, 32 years old today.

How we wish you were here so we could celebrate together.

We think of you every day, Love you always and will continue

to wonder what your life

could have become.

--

Mom, Dad, Garrett and Cassidy