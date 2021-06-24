Brandi Fenton

In Loving Memory of
FENTON, Brandi (Boo-Boo)
June 24, 1989 - March 22, 2003
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL
Wow, 32 years old today.
How we wish you were here so we could celebrate together.
We think of you every day, Love you always and will continue
to wonder what your life
could have become.
--
Mom, Dad, Garrett and Cassidy
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.