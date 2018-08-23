BRAVO, Armando F.
"The only way I will leave my house, is feet first" Well Dad you got your wish!!
Armando Bravo, Sr., 91 years old was reunited with his beloved wife, Dolores of 67 years on August 20, 2018. Born in San Diego, CA in October 1926, moved to Arizona 77 years ago. Armando died peacefully in his home surrounded by his children, Carolyn Conroy (Robert), Virginia Sylvester (Barry), Lucee Buchanan (Kent), Armando Jr. (Lucia), Frances Espino (Richard) and Tony (Pam). He is survived by his 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Norma Banuett and Sylvia Dawson (Dennis). He was an active member of St. Ambrose parish since 1950, coached CYO basketball, was a Sacristan, Eucharistic minister, Lector and served his church faithfully. Armando loved sports, especially bowling and golf. He was secretary-treasurer for his Old Timers golf and Kustom Trim Bowling league. Services will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Rosary and Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. A special thanks to his caretaker (Melisa) for the last eight months, we will be eternally grateful to her. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.