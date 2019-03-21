BRAZILL, Josephine
90, went home to be with Jesus March 17, 2019. She was born in Winslow, Arizona. She is survived by her five children, Yvonne Brazill, Christine Salazar (Pete), Mark Brazill (Leticia), Diane Flores (Richard), and Lisa Valenzuela (Luis): and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at MARTINEZ MORTUARY the Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart at 10:45 a.m. 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd. 85705. Interment to be followed at Holy Hope Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at Sacred Heart hall beginning at 1:00 p.m.