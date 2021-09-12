Brenda Even passed away peacefully at her home on September 4, 2021. Although Brenda excelled academically, professionally, and as a community leader, her pride and joy were her four children and 11 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. Brenda is survived by her sons, John (Rebecca), James, and Scott (Kristan); her daughter, Julie Even Daglio (Brett Daglio) and her brother, Michael Braun (Jane). Additional survivors include her grandchildren, Kate Even, Sean Even, Emily Even, Jordyn Even, Tyler Even, Connor Even, Sydney Even, Allison Even, Erin Even, Brandon Daglio, and Mackenzie Daglio. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Even; her parents, Howard and Sancy Braun, and her daughter-in-law, Lonica Even.

The Visitation and Rosary for Brenda will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson 85718 at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Tucson at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, which may be viewed online using the following link - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyYTuzebJ-0W0aeXv9SIYg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The John R. and Dr. Brenda B. Even Scholarship Fund at Pima Community College by clicking on the following link - https://pimafoundation.org/endowments/ or, if you would prefer to send money to support one of the district resource centers associated with the Family Advocacy Resource & Wellness Centers, please send a check made payable to "Family Advocacy Resource & Wellness Centers, Inc." to Julie Daglio, 5632 East Circulo Terra, Tucson 85750, designating which school district (i.e., Amphi, Flowing Wells, Marana, TUSD, or Sunnyside) resource center you would like to support in the memo line. We will forward the funds to the correct district resource center on your behalf. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.