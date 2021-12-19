Brenda Marjaniemi

MARJANIEMI, Brenda

passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Richard; her sons, Craig and Curt; her daughter-in-law, Rachel and her four grandchildren.

Brenda was born in 1942 to William and Valda Mosteller. She grew up in Southern California. A week after graduating from Whittier College with a bachelor's degree and two teaching certifications, she married Darwin Marjaniemi. Two months later Brenda and Darwin moved to Tucson, Arizona where Darwin completed his PhD at the University of Arizona.

Brenda enjoyed her time as a stay at home mother until 1990 when she began work with Arizona State Welfare and then for the Disability Determination Administration. After she retired in 2007, she wrote two books and she illustrated and wrote several children's books.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson AZ, 85704. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cure Ovarian Cancer: https://give.ocrahope.org/BrendaMarjaniemi

Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

We love you mom, and we miss you.