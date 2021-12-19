 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Brenda Marjaniemi

Brenda Marjaniemi

  • Updated

MARJANIEMI, Brenda

passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Richard; her sons, Craig and Curt; her daughter-in-law, Rachel and her four grandchildren.

Brenda was born in 1942 to William and Valda Mosteller. She grew up in Southern California. A week after graduating from Whittier College with a bachelor's degree and two teaching certifications, she married Darwin Marjaniemi. Two months later Brenda and Darwin moved to Tucson, Arizona where Darwin completed his PhD at the University of Arizona.

Brenda enjoyed her time as a stay at home mother until 1990 when she began work with Arizona State Welfare and then for the Disability Determination Administration. After she retired in 2007, she wrote two books and she illustrated and wrote several children's books.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson AZ, 85704. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cure Ovarian Cancer: https://give.ocrahope.org/BrendaMarjaniemi

Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

We love you mom, and we miss you.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News