 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brendan Linaker

  • Updated

Brendan left this earth on January 18, 2023. He fought a long hard battle and is now at peace in his eternal home. Brendan was a devout Christian and in spite of his struggles, lived his life for Christ and never wavered in his love for him. He was loved and survived by his parents Michele and Alan Linaker, brothers Charles Linaker (Heather Seabre), Dustin Linaker, grandparents Bonnie and Joe Moreno, and precious niece, Aisla Seabre Linaker, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We will miss his larger than life presence, silly sense of humor, enthusiastic spirit and the kindness he showed for others, especially those in need. Brendan learned to love concrete work from his father and became accomplished in his trade. He had many dreams and aspirations including helping the less fortunate and those suffering from addiction. To honor his memory please be kind to one another and tell someone you love them.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News