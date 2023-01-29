Brendan Linaker

Brendan left this earth on January 18, 2023. He fought a long hard battle and is now at peace in his eternal home. Brendan was a devout Christian and in spite of his struggles, lived his life for Christ and never wavered in his love for him. He was loved and survived by his parents Michele and Alan Linaker, brothers Charles Linaker (Heather Seabre), Dustin Linaker, grandparents Bonnie and Joe Moreno, and precious niece, Aisla Seabre Linaker, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We will miss his larger than life presence, silly sense of humor, enthusiastic spirit and the kindness he showed for others, especially those in need. Brendan learned to love concrete work from his father and became accomplished in his trade. He had many dreams and aspirations including helping the less fortunate and those suffering from addiction. To honor his memory please be kind to one another and tell someone you love them.