Brett Kugler

KUGLER, Brett Russell
40, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born in St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona on March 24, 1980 to doting parents, Barry and Janet Kugler.
Brett was a bright, mischievous, and high-energy kid. His parents loved him very much but were also very busy trying to keep up and hoped he would lose his penchant for getting into trouble. Spoiler alert: he did and found something greater. He was also a cherished big brother who was a secondary dad to his little sister, Lindsey.
As a child, Brett put his high energy to good use playing on the youth soccer team his dad coached and also played baseball. His love for basketball began in middle school and continued into high school where he played for the Sahuaro Cougars. He won team awards for his hustle but somehow couldn't get out of bed for class without his mom threatening him. He played hard and picked up skills at Lute Olson's summer basketball camps at the University of Arizona.
Brett was always a smarty-pants. He hit his educational stride later in life. Brett divided a Wildcat household by graduating from Arizona State University. He later got his master's at the University of Cincinnati. With both his bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice, he became a real-life version of a superhero. He developed an undeniable love for service in pursuit of justice.
He graduated from the Memphis Police Academy in November of 2012. Through his tireless aid to the Memphis community, he developed a bond stronger than steel with his fellow officers. His first family is forever grateful for the love and friendship shown to Brett by the officers, their families, and his friends in a city that was originally not his own.
Brett garnered high praise that surprisingly never went to his head. He received commendations and numerous awards for his excellent work in the Memphis Police Department including Officer of the Year for the Airways division in 2015.
He discovered a zest in life for country music, trips to Nashville, and cementing memories with his family in blue. Always the animal-lover, it was not unusual to see Brett feeding a stray dog with the food and treats he kept in his squad car. He would cart them around Memphis on crisp, cold nights with his heat on to keep them warm.
Brett will be remembered for his sardonic sense of humor, his love for movies, his limitless kindness, and the generosity he showed others. He made an incredible impact on the world and those that loved him will never forget him. He left too soon and will be deeply missed.
Brett is survived by his father and mother, Barry and Janet; sister, Lindsey; his aunt and uncle, Jackie and David Eazer; his cousins, and extended family.