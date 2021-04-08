Brian Grundhoefer

GRUNDHOEFER, Brian Paul
75, of Tucson passed unexpectedly on March 29, 2021. He was born October 31, 1945 in Oak Park, IL. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Gladys (Loscombe) Grundhoefer; his brother, Dan; his first wife Kathleen (Zelinka) Chilton; his second wife Kathryn (Burdick) Abbe and his long-time lady friend Judith Wellman. He is survived by his children, Rae Ann (Michael) Kwasek, Dean (Grace) Grundhoefer and Daniel Grundhoefer. His grandchildren, Elizabeth (Devin), Nicholas, Jordan, Danielle and great-grandson, Mason. Gravesite service Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 10:30am at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.