Brian Jones

56, passed away on September 8, 2021. Born August 7, 1965. Loving father, brother, and son, he is survived by his three children, Kaitlin, Kristina and Alexander. He was born, raised, and lived his whole life in Tucson, AZ. Through his life he made many connections and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Tamara. Please join us to give Brian a last farewell.