Brian Luceri

Brian Thomas Luceri Born on May 21, 1961 in Methuen, Massachusetts, Brian was a brilliant, Sicilian man who brought success and joy to all he touched. He overcame unimaginable obstacles, but his smile and kindness never faltered. Many knew him as the beloved owner of Hops Sports Grill who welcomed all patrons who then became friends and family. He made it a second home for many. He will be remembered as a selfless and giving person who always put others before himself. Survived by his wife Isabelle, four daughters; Braigen, Stephanie, Lydia, and Becca, two granddaughters; Faith and Emery, his brothers Dan (Joann), Tony (Becky), father-in-law Ralph (Irma). Preceded in death by his mother, Millie. Brian was called home on Sunday, August 7, 2022 surrounded by love and his family. Words cannot express how much he meant to those that knew and loved him. May his legacy continue always. Please join us for Memorial Services on Monday, August 29, 2022, 11am at Saint Pius Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ, 85715.