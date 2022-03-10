 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian Metzger

Brian Metzger

  • Updated

METZGER, Brian Kurt

Brian was born November 27, 1961, in Aurora, IL.

He passed away January 24, 2022,

at his home in San Jose, California.

Brian attended high school in Tucson, AZ, and graduated with a master's degree in mathematics from the UofA.

He lived in California for 30 years. Where he worked in the field of information technology.

Brian is survived by his life partner, Sharon Ruhl;

his daughter, Alia; his father, Don Metzger,

and an additional brother and sister.

Brian will be memorialized at 12:00 p.m.,

Monday, March 14, 2022

at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705.

