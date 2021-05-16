Brian White

WHITE, Brian (B2) Scott
February 10, 1977 - April 30, 2021
Brian lit up the world when born February 10, 1977 in Tucson, AZ. He was the middle of three boys born to Rich and LeeAnn White. Although unconfirmed, it's believed his first words were "B2" - letting everyone know he arrived. Brian attended Tucson Christian and Grace Christian schools for elementary, Magee Middle School and Sahuaro High School in Tucson.
Early on, we were able to witness his compassion and generosity. The family lost track of how many stray animals he found and adopted. Lizards, snakes, mice, rabbits, horny toads, tarantulas, a kitten and a turtle - he had them all - but dogs had a special place in his heart. No dog was too mangy or too ugly for Brian. When he could find one that appeared to be not from multiple breeds, but multiple species, he was at his pinnacle. This love for dogs carried throughout his life, with him having many canine pets - Patches, Sugar, Buttons, Brandi, Teddy, Dog, Cody, Toby, Brei, Miko, and most recently, Dammit, Baby and Bear.
Nothing Brian ever did was small - he gravitated to sports from an early age and excelled in soccer, baseball, basketball, track, wrestling and football - culminating in his playing days with the Bellingham Eagles semi-pro football team.
Brian joined the United States Navy on August 29, 1995 and after boot camp and "A" school, made his way to his duty station at Whidbey Island, WA. Following his service, Brian was honorably discharged in 1999 with a National Defense Service medal and a Good Conduct medal. Having carried on a proud family tradition of military service, Brian moved back to Tucson and leveraged his veteran's benefits to enroll with the University of Phoenix where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business.
While employed at University Medical Center in Tucson, Brian met Candice Jensen in August of 2006 introducing himself to her as the "fry-guy" at the local McDonalds, responsible for working the French fry machine with aspirations of becoming assistant night manager. Recognizing his intelligence and potential, Candice provided him with college brochures to motivate him to get an education and take his fry-guy skills to the next level - you can imagine Brian's laugh when he revealed he had already done so and they were actually coworkers at University Medical Center.
Brian and Candice were married April 21, 2007 in Jamaica. The destination wedding was indicative of the couple's affinity for travel. They adventured in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, New Orleans, Cheyenne, Hawaii, Utah, Iowa, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Canada, Mexico, Barbados, and France. Brian's favorite trips were those to meet up with family and friends, especially if he got to see his nieces and nephews. You might say Brian and Candice settled in Yuma, AZ but nothing Brian ever did was a "settle." Brian made the most of every situation and did so while making countless new friends along the way.Brian will forever be remembered for his ability to light up a room with his quick wit, wide smile, infectious laugh and epic storytelling, his matching hats/sunglasses/shoes/watches, his generous bartabs, his love for all things University of Arizona, his unquestioned patriotism, and most notably, his generosity and loving and caring heart. Brian touched countless people, all with many of their own Brian-stories which we would love to include here but would certainly require at least five thousand pages!
Brian is survived by his wife, Dr. Candice Jensen; parents Rich and LeeAnn White; mother-in-law, Lola Jensen; brothers, Brent White (Emily Thompson) and Brad (Shawna) White, Kristi and Dan Jones, Jeremy and Angela Jensen, Jordan and Janel Jensen, Sherri Casper and nieces and nephews Sydney, Jessica, Blake, Autumn, Avery, Malachi, Austyn, Schuller, Emma, Eliza, Alex, Carter, Ella, Abrianna, Hannah, Oliver, Leo; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends who are really extensions of his family.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Bring's Funeral Home (6910 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ - masks required) with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at - and livestreamed by - Christ Community Church (530 S. Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ). Interment will be at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brian's favorite charity, the Wounded Warrior Project.