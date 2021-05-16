Brian White

While employed at University Medical Center in Tucson, Brian met Candice Jensen in August of 2006 introducing himself to her as the "fry-guy" at the local McDonalds, responsible for working the French fry machine with aspirations of becoming assistant night manager. Recognizing his intelligence and potential, Candice provided him with college brochures to motivate him to get an education and take his fry-guy skills to the next level - you can imagine Brian's laugh when he revealed he had already done so and they were actually coworkers at University Medical Center.

Brian and Candice were married April 21, 2007 in Jamaica. The destination wedding was indicative of the couple's affinity for travel. They adventured in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Denver, New Orleans, Cheyenne, Hawaii, Utah, Iowa, Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Canada, Mexico, Barbados, and France. Brian's favorite trips were those to meet up with family and friends, especially if he got to see his nieces and nephews. You might say Brian and Candice settled in Yuma, AZ but nothing Brian ever did was a "settle." Brian made the most of every situation and did so while making countless new friends along the way.Brian will forever be remembered for his ability to light up a room with his quick wit, wide smile, infectious laugh and epic storytelling, his matching hats/sunglasses/shoes/watches, his generous bartabs, his love for all things University of Arizona, his unquestioned patriotism, and most notably, his generosity and loving and caring heart. Brian touched countless people, all with many of their own Brian-stories which we would love to include here but would certainly require at least five thousand pages!