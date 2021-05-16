Bridget Tighe

82, of Tucson, AZ passed on to join her loved ones, Monday, May 10, 2021. Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth Scurry; her husband, Thomas; and children, Brian and Betsy. Born in Franklin, PA, Bridget lived in Tucson for over 45 years and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and home maker. Bridget was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. She is survived by her children, Mark Tighe, Theresa (James) Tuttle, Kathy (Jerry) Carrillo, Deb (Bryan) Morris and Amy Maldonado; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. A special thank you for the loving hospice care she received from Cheryl, Patsy and Tonetta. We could not have done it without you. You may not have known Bridget personally, but you may have been touched by her warmth through her hundreds of afghans and quilts that she made for friends, family and patients at the Veterans Hospital. Expression of condolence can be made to the Community Food Bank of Tucson, AZ. This was one of her favorite charities. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows church, Kolb Road, Tucson. Arrangements by Lakeshore Mortuary.