BROCK, Thomas W.
Thomas W. Brock peacefully passed away at 94 years of age on January 3, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. At the age of 17 years he joined the Army, 103rd Infantry Division and served in WWII in Europe. He was honored with a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars. Tom later graduated from the University of Illinois where he met and married Margueritte (Mickie) Beem and they had a wonderful marriage for 57 years until her death in 2004. In 2007, Tom and Nancy Quayle were married after meeting at St. Andrews Church. They were blessed with a wonderful marriage for the past 11 years. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Sandy and Tom's first wife, Margueritte. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Quayle Brock; his sister, Nancy Ruth Brock; his children, Jacki (Jack) Owen, Karen (John) Hammond and Jeff (Richard) Brock. He has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also became a loving stepfather to Laura (Mike) Miller, Steve Quayle's (Gina) family and Lyn Haberstock and a loving grandfather to Nancy's six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Memorial Services will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Tom's honor to Interfaith Community Services (ICS) at www.icstucson.org or TMC Peppi's House Hospice at www.tmcaz.com/inpatient-hospice-peppis-house. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel