BROMFIELD, Eliza Forrest Kaye
a resident of New York City, died unexpectedly from complications of acute hyponatremia on July 5, 2018 at the age of 30. Eliza is survived by her parents, Bob Kaye and Nancy Forrest Kaye; her husband, Dan Bromfield; her sister, Amelia Forrest Kaye; her grandparents, Harold and Beverly Forrest; her uncle and aunt, Hank Forrest and Stella Strazdas; and by cousins, friends, and colleagues. Eliza was born in Boston in1987. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Cum Laude from the University of Rochester in 2009 with a degree in Philosophy. She met Dan in 2008, and in 2015, they married near her parents' home in Tucson, AZ. She spent her career in philanthropy, supporting universal access, nursing education, and veterans healthcare. Since 2013, she worked as a development manager for Jonas Philanthropies, now affiliated with the Columbia University School of Nursing. Eliza found the beauty in every person she met. She loved her life. It showed in her 1,000 watt smile. Eliza enjoyed playing the ukulele and performing with Dan. She loved to travel and to spend time with friends to discuss and laugh about life experiences. Eliza always thought beyond herself. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. To further Eliza's commitment to community and social service across the United States, Jonas Philanthropies and Eliza's family have established the Eliza F.K. Bromfield Fund. To contribute to the Fund, please visit secure.jewishcommunalfund.org and check "Donate to a fund" on the online form. Or, you may send a check payable to the Jewish Communal Fund, 575 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 with Eliza F.K. Bromfield in the memo. Another part of Eliza's legacy is that she was an organ donor and saved five people's lives.