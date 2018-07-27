BROWN, Craig D.
died peacefully on July 25, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 67. Craig is survived by his wife, Christine Brown; daughters, Amy Perdreauville (Joe) and Pamela Dominguez (Jose) and grandchildren, Chloe, Clayton, Mateo and Paloma, as well as his brother, Chris Brown (Evelyn) and nephew, Paul (Anna). Craig is preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Scott Brown. Craig enjoyed his retirement from State Farm, and relished beating his friends on the golf course, working in his shop, camping with his brother, watching old western movies and listening to music. He was a voracious reader and looked forward to Saturday breakfast with "the boys", cannonball competitions in the pool with his grandchildren and sitting down to Sunday supper with his family and friends. He was a beloved brother-in-law and his nieces, nephews and godchildren brought him great happiness. As the ultimate family man, he unconditionally adored his daughters, respected his sons-in-law, cherished his grandchildren and above all, loved his wife of 47 years. Services will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.