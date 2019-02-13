BROWN, Wanda Taylor
passed away September 20, 2018. Born June 14, 1925. Creative, spirited, beautiful maverick remembered for her love, kindness and wit. Predeceased by husband, George M. Brown. Mother of Michael L. Brown and Georgia B. Pollak, mother-in-law to Renee and Bill, loving grandmother of five, great-grandmother of 13, sister, Charlene Bennett. Artist, award winning-photographer, teacher, author entrepreneur, and more. A 40-year resident of Arizona. She embraced life and lived it to the fullest. Memorial 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Philips Church, Tucson. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.