Bruce Cameron

Bruce Judd Cameron passed on November 17, 2022, while resting comfortably and pain free under hospice care. He is survived by his son Jim, Jim's wife Susan, their two sons, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his sister Gail and his two nephews, Alex and Larry. Bruce was born in Lakewood, Ohio on December 1, 1937, where he and his family lived until he was five years old. His family moved to Arizona in 1942 due to Bruce's asthma. He was raised in the Tanque Verde area just outside Tucson where he attended Tanque Verde grade school and Roskruge Junior High. He attended high school at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. After graduating from high school, he spent two years at Columbia University in New York City and an additional two years at the University of Arizona in Tucson. While working for his father at Lawyers Title and Trust in Dallas, Texas, he met his first and only wife, Kay. They were married at Bruce's family home in Tanque Verde in 1958, and Bruce adopted Kay's young son, Jim. They divorced while living in Phoenix in 1965. Bruce worked for his father's business until he and a good friend started a very successful business in Phoenix called Dynacomp. Years later he sold his share of the company and opened a gun store in Phoenix. After being a longtime activist in the Libertarian Party, he ran for his party's nomination to run for Vice President of the United States in 1979. Bruce lived most of his life in Phoenix and Tucson. In 2010 he moved to a desert area in southeast Arizona known as Kansas Settlement, about 30 miles south of Willcox. He lived alone, but was always accompanied by 3-4 cats. While there, he ran a contracted postal route in the rural areas until he officially retired in 2019. He will be cremated by Avenidas Cremation and Burial. A private ceremony will be held for close friends and family.