Bruce Caris

62, passed away September 13, 2021 after battling cancer for the past 15 months. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Fraser; his sons, Robbie and Dale; his father, David (Jeannemarie); siblings, Phil (Cheryl), Laura (Kevin) and John; three nieces, two nephews, one great-nephew. In his early years he worked in the wine business, he then went on to work at Washington State University and University of Arizona as an assistant women's soccer coach. Bruce received his MBA from the University of Arizona. The last 20 years he spent at Farmers Investment Company/ Green Valley Pecan Company. He joined FICO in 2000 as vice president of marketing and sales and moved up to become the President and COO of FICO/Green Valley Pecan. During this time, he also coached youth soccer in Tucson.