Bruce Kaufman

Captain Bruce E. Kaufman, born November 28, 1929 in Anderson, Indiana, died peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, on January 09, 2021 at the age of 91. The son of Arthur D. and Ann Kaufman, Bruce attended public schools in Waukegan, Illinois, Graduated from DePauw University, and the University of Chicago Law School. He served in the United States Marine Corps, becoming a Captain in the Korean War. He was employed as assistant attorney general in Illinois and practiced law in Lake County, Illinois. Upon moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the 1970's, Bruce practiced law and served as assistant and deputy district attorney in the first judicial district of New Mexico. Additionally, he served as legal advisor to the New Mexico State Police before becoming a district Judge in the first district of New Mexico where he stayed for seventeen years. Bruce and his wife moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 2000. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel, who passed in 2013 and is survived by his two children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; as well as incredible neighbors, who were his Tucson family. A proud member of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society he was an active rockhound up until a few weeks prior to his death. He leaves behind many loved friends across the country. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Southern Arizona Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.