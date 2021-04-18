Bruce Larson

At EAC Bruce became the athletic director, head basketball coach, head baseball coach, assistant football coach, while also driving the bus, groundskeeping, and washing uniforms. He taught botany, anatomy, first aid and a zoology lab. It was in that zoology lab where he first met Betty Jane Bryce, a young coed who became his wife several years later. Bruce and Betty married on June 6, 1956. In 1957 Bruce was offered the head basketball coaching job at Weber State junior college. Bruce coached at Weber State two years making it to the National Junior College Championship game both seasons, winning the national title in 1959. Bruce returned to his alma mater in 1959 as an assistant to coach Fred Enke. He became UofA's head basketball coach from 1961-1972.

After coaching Bruce continued at the university as an associate professor in physical education where he had a positive and lasting influence on the many young people who have made teaching and coaching their own careers. Bruce's extensive sports knowledge and love of the Wildcats led to an unexpected opportunity as a UofA TV analyst. He covered men's basketball, baseball, and football for many enjoyable years. Bruce's genuine and warm demeanor not only endeared him to athletes, students, and sports associates but people everywhere. He led basketball camps and clinics throughout Arizona, in Mexico City, Hermosillo, San Carlos, Chihuahua, and as far away as Okinawa, Japan. Bruce's infectious personality and enthusiasm made him a favorite of both young and old. He began a charitable youth basketball camp the summer he stopped coaching. This became an annual event extending 40 years that allowed him to coach his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and hundreds of youth. Many of these same campers then sent their own children and previous college players sent their grandchildren. His coaching influence spanned generations and allowed him to connect with so many. He was truly ageless. This ability to connect with people is what made him so special. He was humble, easy going and cherished lifelong friendships. He looked for and saw the good in everyone. In "retirement" he enjoyed years of weekly golf games at Tucson's many municipal courses with treasured colleagues often bragging about his "winnings". He scheduled the remaining activities of his life around his Tuesday golf. His handball/racquetball matches also continued into his late eighties often against opponents, decades younger.