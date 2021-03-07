Bruce Osenberg

82, peacefully made his way to heaven on February 21, 2021 with loved ones at his side. His beloved dog Cassie Joy was also close by. Bruce was born on January 30, 1939 in DeKalb, IL to Erwin and Celia Osenberg. He graduated from DeKalb High School and obtained a degree in Business Education at Northern Illinois University in 1962. On August 20, 1960, he married Ruth Anne Johnston. They raised two sons, Darin and Derk and one daughter, Dina. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Erwin; mother, Celia; brothers, Wayne and Warren (Arlene) and sister, Nancy (George) Medernach. Bruce is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Anne; children, Darin (Tessa), Tucson, AZ, Derk (Margie), Chicago, IL, and Dina (Joe) Corrado, Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by four grandsons, Drake and Kyle Osenberg and Hayden and Logan Corrado; sisters-in-law, Judy (Ward) Miller, Baileys Harbor, WI and Fran Osenberg, DeKalb, IL, along with many nieces, nephews, wonderful co-workers and friends. After graduating from NIU in 1962, Bruce took a temporary job with Wiltberger Insurance Agency in DeKalb where his brother Warren was part owner. Bruce worked there for 30 years and eventually became president of the agency. During that time he had many insurance industry involvements. The Osenberg family attended First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, where Bruce was actively involved. In 1988, Bruce, Ruth Anne and Dina moved to Ouray, CO. Bruce worked in real estate and later became co-owner of Ouray Realty and Investment. They attended First Presbyterian Church of Ouray, where Bruce served on the Church Session. Bruce also served on City Council and was a volunteer ambulance driver while in Ouray. On July 19, 1989, Bruce, Ruth Anne and Dina survived the crash of United Flight 232, in Sioux City, IA. This was a life changing event for all of them. In 1998 Bruce and Ruth Anne moved to Tucson, AZ. During their years in Tucson, they have been members at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church and Lutheran Church of the Foothills. Bruce served on Church Council for both churches and served on many committees at TVLC.